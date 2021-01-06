CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announces that members of the management team will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, the LifeSci Advisors 10th Annual Corporate Access Event and the B Riley Oncology Event. All events will take place virtually.



Details for the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Fireside chat with CEO, Eliot Forster

Dates: January 11-14, 2021

LifeSci Advisors 10th Annual Corporate Access Event

1x1 Meetings with Management

Dates: January 6-8, 11-14, 2021

B Riley Oncology Investor Conference

Presentation by CEO, Eliot Forster

Date: January 20, 2021

Time: 11:30am – 12:00pm

Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star Therapeutics, Inc., said: “Having listed on NASDAQ at the end of 2020, we are looking forward to the opportunity to discuss the Company, our pipeline and our most recent progress at these events. We have had numerous updates across our four clinical programs in recent months and continue our dedication to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer.”

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company’s goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²™) format, F-star’s mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit www.f-star.com .

