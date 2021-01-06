MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for patients with blood diseases, today announced that Ivan Dimov, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1:55 p.m. PT (4:55 p.m. ET), immediately followed by a Q&A session.



Management will be available for meetings during the week of the conference.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of high-precision allogeneic cell therapy products. Orca Bio’s products are designed with the goal of safely and effectively replacing a patient’s diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one. The company’s proprietary therapeutic and manufacturing platforms are exclusively licensed from Stanford University. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com. Follow Orca Bio on Twitter: @orcabio

