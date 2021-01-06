Tampa, FL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the Company’s new LIVE Event Spring 2021 Season Schedule, packed with a mix of seventeen (17) Fighting and Grappling showcases set to take place across a diverse pool of metropolitan markets in eight (8) top fighting U.S. states.

“We will continue to emphasize our emerging model, which is heavy on pay-per-view marketing and delivery, relies very little on in-person attendance, and creates layers of value that can be monetized over time in our One More Gym roll-up strategy,” commented Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital.

Management notes that the Company successfully navigated a very challenging context in 2020, driving record growth and topline performance by balancing live event media distribution, fitness facility revenue growth, grass roots marketing, and new over-the-top (“OTT”) content delivery solutions to produce accelerating growth and performance.

As 2021 gets underway, the Company is poised to continue those successful trends as it embarks on its most ambitious live event schedule ever while adding new fitness facilities to its branded One More Gym network to drive operational cash flows.

B2 Digital’s Live MMA and Grappling Event Series, Spring 2021 Season Schedule (subject to change):

Date Fight Group Location

Jan 23 Strikehard Productions Trussville, Alabama

Feb 06 HRMMA Shepherdsville, Kentucky

Feb 20 Colosseum Combat Kokomo, Indiana

Feb 26 HRMMA Bowling Green, Kentucky

Feb 27 B2 Grappling Series Orlando, Florida

Feb 27 HRMMA Bowling Green, Kentucky

Mar 06 Strikehard Productions Chattanooga, Tennessee

Mar 13 Pinnacle Combat Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar 20 B2 Grappling Series Hammond, Indiana

Apr 10 Colosseum Combat Kokomo, Indiana

Apr 17 Strikehard Productions Macon, Georgia

Apr 24 HRMMA Lexington, Kentucky

May 01 Strikehard Productions Jackson, Mississippi

May 08 HRMMA Covington, Kentucky

May 22 Strikehard Productions Birmingham, Alabama

May 29 B2 Grappling Series Nashville, Tennessee

May 29 HRMMA Nashville, Tennessee

“We are fired up about returning to exciting live events to kick off the new year, and we have a tremendous action-packed schedule set to roll out in 2021,” added Bell. “We have been fortunate during the past year to be in a position to capitalize on distressed asset opportunities while maintaining our brand positioning in the process. Now that we are closing in on the re-emergence of a more normal operating environment, those investments stand to pay off for our shareholders in 2021, both in terms of our live events and our fitness facilities.”

