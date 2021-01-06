FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the expansion of the Company’s long-term relationship with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) to include Enphase Encharge™ storage systems. As a power service provider, Sunnova will empower its network of solar dealers in the U.S. to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase homeowners as well as homeowners who are new to solar and storage.



“Homeowners are now more than ever using their homes for both daily living and as a place for work,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “Our goal in partnership with Enphase is to deliver energy resilience and independence to homeowners, and our long-standing collaboration with Enphase means that our dealers can quickly deploy Enphase Encharge storage systems to new customers as well as to our large installed base of Enphase solar-powered homes.”

“Sunnova has been an amazing partner to Enphase for many years now,” said Badri Kothandaraman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enphase Energy. “Our long-standing partnership has reached tens of thousands of homeowners with a blend of the best technology, outstanding customer experience, and some of the most flexible service options. We are very excited our Enphase solar and storage systems will be an integral part of Sunnova’s fast-growing energy services, bringing peace of mind to homeowners through energy independence.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage option that provides a complete AC solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC electricity. Encharge storage systems feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. The storage systems are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps power-up air conditioners and well-pumps seamlessly. Homeowners have insight into their solar and storage systems through the Enphase Enlighten™ mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid. Encharge storage systems offer the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, over-the-air software upgrades, and a limited 10-year warranty.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Encharge, Power Start, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Sunnova Energy International Inc.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products; the safety and reliability of its products, the speed of installation and quality of service and products provided by its installation partners; and the ease of upgrading existing systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

