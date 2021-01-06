WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the world’s leading digital supply chain network, announced today that it has appointed Michelle Kilroy as Chief Human Resources Officer effective January 4th of 2021. Kilroy will be responsible for creating a superior experience for the company’s technical, operational and business professionals that will transform the HR function into a major strategic advantage.



“With her experience, talent and drive, Michelle is a great fit for this role,” notes Elemica CEO David Muse. “It’s easy to get caught up in the technology, but true differentiation and success in this sector is a reflection of your people. For an organization to thrive, you have to create a culture in which exceptional talent cannot only work effectively but also grow and feel fulfilled. She has all of the skills and talent it takes to ensure that Elemica continues to offer that kind of environment in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior to joining Elemica, Michelle served as the Global Vice President, People & Talent at supply chain finance leader PrimeRevenue. During her time with the company, she led the organization's global human capital strategy with a strong focus on the employee experience. A 20+ year HR industry veteran, Kilroy has extensive experience leading the strategy and execution of HR Business Partnerships, managing global talent, and developing learning and organizational programs that align human capital initiatives with business outcomes.

“This is a great strategic fit,” says Kilroy, “both for me personally and for the company. There are exciting things happening in supply chain technology today, and I am passionate about the opportunity to align Elemica’s business objectives with innovative people, strategies and practices to support our customers, employees, teams and culture. For everyone to make the most of this opportunity we need to work hard, and collaboratively, to perfect the people side of the business. Elemica’s leadership is truly committed to fostering a culture that maximizes the attraction, engagement and retention of a best-in-class global workforce, and I’m confident that I can help achieve their vision.”

Michelle holds a dual B.A. degree in Psychology and Sociology from Loyola University, New Orleans, as well as an M.Ed. from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business.