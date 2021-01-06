TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced the completion of a major supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) to supply the provincial wholesaler with premium cannabis products in two formats: 3.5 grams whole flower and 5 x .5 gram pre-rolls.



MJardin is entering the BC market with its new flagship brand, Flint & Embers. The Flint & Embers brand is recognized for its high-quality cannabis varieties, and has received interest from both legal aged consumers as well as Cannabis retailers across Canada. Flint & Embers remains on schedule to be available for purchase in Alberta and Ontario in Q1 of 2021.

Flint & Embers products are non-irradiated and crafted without the use of harmful sprays. The product is slow cured and delicately trimmed, producing high quality whole flower and whole flower products. The Flint & Embers brand offers consumers premium, clean and high quality cannabis.

On December 8, 2020, the Company launched a multi-channel digital marketing campaign to attract traffic to the Flint & Embers website ( http://flintandembers.com ), a series of landing pages that provides information about the Flint & Embers brand and allows consumers in Canada to learn more about Flint & Embers strains. The Company intends to scale up advertising and communications initiatives for retailers following its distribution launch in British Columbia.

“Today's announcement with the BCLDB further demonstrates that our experience growing cannabis for over a decade and our subsequent data-driven value proposition is in touch with industry demands,” commented Pat Witcher, Chief Executive Office of MJardin. “It's exciting to be a new supply partner with the BCLDB for the recreational cannabis market and it truly speaks to our focus on creating a brand and producing products that resonate with Canadian consumers. We look forward to introducing our brand and our family of products to customers across British Columbia.”

“It’s an exciting time to build interest in the product with our target market and the retailers,” said Eric Gattoni, Senior VP Business Development. “Our combination of business to consumer and business to business relationship building will be important in making a compelling first impression. We have already been in discussions with retailers in British Columbia, which will be an integral part of our success going forward.”

About MJardin Group

MJardin’s mission is to set the standard for successful ownership of assets in the cannabis industry. Our founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin owns multiple operations in Canada, supplying the market with premium products. We are committed to our Canadian First Nation joint ventures and all our strategic partnerships across the cannabis supply chain. MJardin is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and the QXOTC (MJARF) and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Denver, Colorado.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘expects’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘anticipates’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘projects’, ‘predicts’, ‘potential’, ‘outlook’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. Statements about, among other things, future developments in the business and operations of MJardin, contain forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The Company’s forward-looking information and forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Reference should also be made to the risks and uncertainties which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR and as described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that any proposed transactions will occur or that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of MJardin’s shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information and forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company’s operations and financial performance.

Investor Contact

Ali Mahdavi

Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations

ali.mahdavi@mjardin.com

+1.416.962.3300

Pat Witcher

Chief Executive Officer

pat.witcher@mjardin.com

+1.720.613.4019

Media Contact

Terra Kimery

Director of Marketing & Brand

terra.kimery@mjardin.com

Related Links