MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:30 PM EST. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their J.P. Morgan representative.



Investors and other interested parties may access the live webcast on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the presentation.

