HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea, announced today its commercial launch of AireO2TM, a new patient management software technology that will enable healthcare professionals to more effectively diagnose, treat and monitor patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and its related conditions.



OSA is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world. Approximately 1 billion people globally suffer from OSA, and as many as 80 percent of people who have sleep apnea remain undiagnosed. Left untreated, OSA may increase the risk of comorbidities, such as high blood pressure / hypertension, heart failure, stroke and other debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Developed in collaboration with Lyon Dental, AireO2 contains features that enhance healthcare professionals’ billing services and more, including practice management systems.

“We believe that Vivos’ sleep-specific AireO2 patient management technology represents a significant advancement in how medical and dental professionals will be able to treat sleep disorders,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and CEO. “Sleep apnea is a serious chronic disease that impacts much more than just sleep – it impacts patients’ quality of life and overall health. With AireO2, we believe that we can make it significantly easier for sleep disorder healthcare providers to manage their growing caseloads and increase the number of patients whom they can treat on any given day. We look forward to continuing the launch of AireO2 as a complement to our existing Billing Intelligence Service for our Vivos Integrated Practices and to actively pursuing AireO2 as a revenue source from other OSA-focused healthcare providers.”

“Vivos’ new technology has ultimately allowed me to see more patients and increase the quality of their care, all of the while boosting operational efficiency for my practice,” added dentist Dr. Lindsay Williams, who is a part of the Vivos Integrated Practice program. “Vivos’ innovative new platform can help the medical community as a whole to tackle this prevalent silent killer head-on in hopes of saving more lives and raising awareness of this deadly disease.”

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including, without limitation, the market acceptance of the new software described herein and the impact of the new software on Vivos’ results of operations) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

