DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor events during the first quarter of 2021:



The Noble Capital Markets’ 17 th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on January 20

Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on January 20 The Alliance Global Partners’ Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, if appropriate, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company’s services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company’s readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation’s freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com