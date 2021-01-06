New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959858/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$512.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Rainwater Harvesting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Kingspan Group PLC

Stormsaver Ltd.

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Innovative Water Solutions LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rainwater Harvesting Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Non-Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Rainwater Harvesting Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rainwater

Harvesting Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Rainwater Harvesting Systems in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Rainwater Harvesting Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Rainwater Harvesting Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Rainwater Harvesting Systems in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Rainwater Harvesting Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 41: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Rainwater Harvesting Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

