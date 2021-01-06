Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Classroom Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recent trend in the education delivery system has been evolving since the last few decades. The pedagogical system is effectively capitalizing on the opportunity to use technology to its fullest potential.



Governments across the world are releasing funds and grants to support educational institutions to adopt modern and advanced methodologies to impart education. By doing so, governments can facilitate the digitization of educational systems in respective regions and countries. There is an increasing demand for digital education which drives the global digital classroom market.



Digital classrooms are the modern classrooms that are equipped with integrated learning technologies including audience response technology, specialized software, and projectors, among others in order to deliver an enhanced learning experience. Additionally, the digital classroom is focusing on developing novel technologies in order to teach efficiently.



This step would positively influence the e-learning market, allowing instructors to connect with their students. Recently, many educational institutions have increased the demand for digital content suitable for imparting the desired knowledge to students. Some schools with advanced ICT have already started adapting to online learning materials to reduce teachers' workload.



In addition, the implementation of digital content is also to transform the whole traditional teaching methodology into more interactive and collaborative sessions. Also, as the cloud computing facilities help to minimize the expenditure on the information technology (IT) systems, the introduction of learning analytics and cloud computing in digital classrooms is anticipated to further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years



Key Market Trends



Hardware Digital Classroom Segment is Dominate the Market



The hardware segment of the global digital classroom market had maintained its dominance and is expected to lead the market over the coming five years as well, as a result of the growing deployment of digital classrooms across the world. The hardware segment is further segmented into projectors, interactive whiteboards & displays, interactive tables, and others. The projector segment has emerged as the leading segment in the smart classroom market, on account of the widespread use of projectors in the education sector. The usage of interactive whiteboards and displays is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming five years.



North America is the Leading Region in the Digital Classroom Market



Owing to the rising uptake in interactive learning as well as interactive response systems in the education systems, the North American region has acquired the top position in the global market. It can be mainly attributed to the presence of leading players and the availability of advanced educational technology.



While, on the other hand, with the growing adoption of digital classroom enabled learning in Asian economies such as India and China coupled with favorable government programs supporting the education sector, Asia-Pacific smart classroom market is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years. A significant rise in the number of mobile learning applications has also been witnessed in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented, with many local and regional players competing with each other, in the fast-growing education sector. The key companies that operate in the market are Dell, Jenzabar, Blackboard, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Promethean World Ltd, Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, D2L, Unit4, Saba, Smart Technologies, DreamBox Learning, and McGraw-Hill Education. Some of these companies are start-ups that are giving strict competition to the existing players in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Policies and Regulations

4.6 Insights into the Type of Educational Institutions Using These Products

4.7 Insights into the Most Commonly Used Products

4.8 Insights into the Key Stakeholders - Manufacturers, Distributors, Traders, Wholesalers, and Downstream Vendors

4.9 Insights into the Key Business Strategies Used by the Edutainment Market Players and Service Providers

4.10 Technological Advancements

4.11 Advertising Strategies Implemented by the Market Players

4.12 Insights into the Innovative Strategies to Sell Different Services



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By product

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Content

5.1.3 Software

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 K-12

5.2.2 Higher Education

5.3 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Dell

6.2.2 Jenzabar

6.2.3 Blackboard

6.2.4 Discovery Education

6.2.5 Pearson Education

6.2.6 Promethean World Ltd

6.2.7 Oracle

6.2.8 Educomp

6.2.9 Ellucian

6.2.10 Echo360

6.2.11 D2L

6.2.12 Unit4

6.2.13 Saba

6.2.14 Smart Technologies

6.2.15 DreamBox Learning

6.2.16 McGraw - Hill Education



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

7.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions



8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txa44p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900