London, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Natural Sausage Casings Market by Source (Hog, Beef, and Sheep), Application (Fresh Sausages, Pre-cooked Sausages, Smoked Sausages, and Cured Sausages), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)—Global Forecast to 2027”, the natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $2.75 billion by 2027. In terms of volume, the natural sausage casings market is expected to register a CAGR of 1.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 35,584.6 million meters by 2027.

Natural sausage casings are the best option available for making high-quality sausages. These casings are suitable for producing tasty sausages made from the submucosa, a naturally occurring collagen found in hog, sheep, and other animals’ intestines. Advances in production techniques have recently made it a lot easier to produce high-quality natural casings. Natural sausage casings are breathable as opposed to some artificial casings, which do not allow smoke or water to reach the meat during cooking. Natural sausage casings help retain the juiciness of the meat, which gives consumers a tender bite and a rich taste.

The natural sausage casings market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The overall market is segmented based on source, application, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Natural Sausage Casings Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant disruptor in 2020, drawing global attention to meat supply and food security worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the natural sausage casings market by directly affecting production and demand, disrupting supply chains, and impacting investments. The pandemic is thought to have originated in meat markets, with its rapid spread aided by crowded processing plants. Hence, consumers are increasingly preferring alternate sources of procuring meats over the traditional meat supply. Also, the coronavirus crisis has compelled people to re-evaluate their diets as it has highlighted the link between food and health. Several meat-processing facilities have halted operations or are running well below capacity to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their employees. This factor has boosted the demand for alternative products and vegan products. As a result, the pandemic has unexpectedly boosted the demand and consumption of plant-based food products, thereby limiting the demand for meat sausages and, thereby, for natural sausage casings.

With the commencement of the recovery phase of COVID-19, stakeholders across natural sausage casings categories have started to adapt to the new normal. According to McKinsey’s survey of 2020, almost 70% of the population is willing to spend more time and money to purchase safer and eco-friendly products, while almost 60% are more inclined towards healthier eating practices after the crisis. Thus, the companies and new start-ups that produce sausage casings and sausages/hotdogs are in a disadvantaged position, as sausages are considered fast food. The pandemic has forced many food restaurants to shut down. For instance, McDonald’s is set to close 200 of its 14,000 U.S. locations permanently, and Dunkin’ will be closing 450 restaurants. Starbucks has also announced its plan to shut down up to 400 locations permanently by mid-2021. Thus, the association of the origin of COVID-19 with an animal source will result in a large section of the population shifting from animal-based products to plant-based products.

Key Findings in the Natural Sausage Casings Market Study:

Based on source, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into hog, beef, sheep, and other sources. The hog segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the natural sausage casings market in 2020. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its benefits, such as the capacity to offer wider caliber, higher resistance compared to other natural sausage-casing sources, and the ability to be molded into a wide variety of shapes. These casings are mostly used in pork or beef sausages, butcher’s thick sausages, Cumberland sausage, boerewors, frankfurters, smoked sausage, liver sausage, pepperoni, and bratwurst. However, the sheep segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its unique properties such as the highest quality, small diameter, thinner wall, and tenderness.

Based on application, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into fresh sausages, pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, and cured sausages. The fresh sausages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the natural sausage casings market in 2020. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased consumer preference for minimally processed and fresh foods.

Based on the distribution channel, the natural sausage casings market is mainly segmented into offline and online distribution channels. The offline segment is projected to account for the largest share of the natural sausage casings market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, which has increased the overall sales of premium meat products, improvements in the physical infrastructures of offline stores, with a broader assortment of food products available.

Geographically, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global natural sausage casings market in 2020. Many countries within Western Europe, including Germany, France, and Spain, are highly developed, sophisticated, and mature markets for sausage manufacturing. Europe‘s prominent position in the natural sausage casings market is primarily attributed to the presence of a large number of sausage manufacturers, changing food consumption patterns favoring convenience foods, increased income levels, and the surge in population leading to increased meat and sausage consumption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold high growth potential for the natural casings market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the natural sausage casings market are Amjadi GmbH (Germany), World Casing Corporation (U.S.), Peter Gelhard Naturdärme KG (Germany), Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients) (Netherlands), Almol Casing Pty Ltd (Australia), Natural Casing Company, Inc. (U.S.), A Holdijk GmbH (Germany), Agrimares Group (Spain), Carl Lipmann & Co. KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), Fortis Srl (Italy), Irish Casing Company (Ireland), Elshazly Casings Company (Egypt), MCJ Casings (U.K.), Oversea Casing Company LLC.(U.S.), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), Saria SE & Co. KG (Germany), Rugao Qingfeng Casing CO., LTD (China), Baoding Dongfang Group (China), CDS Hackner GmbH (Germany), Saarland Metzgereibedarf Strobel GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and De Wied International Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Source

Hog

Beef

Sheep

Others

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Application

Fresh Sausages

Pre-cooked Sausages

Smoked Sausages

Cured Sausages

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Geography

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Poland Netherlands Russia RoE

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

