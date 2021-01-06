Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverages Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global food and beverages market.



The global food and beverages market reached a value of nearly $5,943.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 and reach $7,525.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $8,638.2 billion in 2025, and $11,979.9 billion in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from Increase in clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products, rise in alcohol consumption, increased pet ownership by gen Z and gen Y adults, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and low interest rates. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were changing regulatory environment, shortage of skilled workforce, legal actions against misinformation and false advertising, contamination of pet foods, stringent regulations and bans, and geo-political tensions.



Going forward, increasing organic food consumption, growing demand for immunity boosting foods and beverages, rising penetration of organized retail, continued technology development, increasing demand for premium and organic pet food, influence of digital media marketing and social media, rising demand due to increase in stockpiling of food, and rising population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the food and beverages market in the future include complexity of acceptance and purchase intentions of consumers, reduction in free trade, climate change and global warming, shift towards vegan eating, and coronavirus pandemic.



The global food and beverages market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.0% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Tyson Foods Inc, and Wilmar International Ltd.



The top opportunities in the food and beverages market segmented by type will arise in the meat, poultry and seafood market segment, which will gain $425.9 billion of global annual sales by 2023.



The food and beverages market size will gain the most in China at $529.5 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the food and beverages market include shifting to natural ingredients, introducing functional beverages, producing artisan spirits or acquire companies that offer micro distilled spirits, collaborating with e-commerce platforms to increase sales, investing in high pressure pasteurization equipment, manufacturing clean label products, investing in automation and robotic technologies, and adopting latest filter technologies to reduce toxicants in cigarettes. Player-adopted strategies in the food and beverages market include expansion through through investments, and expansion through through strategic acquisitions.



Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of corona virus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has halted the economic activity in the majority of countries. It has created supply chain distortions for food and beverages companies across the world.



