New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Track Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959854/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rail Sleepers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$88.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rail Fasteners segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Rail Track Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Rail Fishplates Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
In the global Rail Fishplates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959854/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rail Track Components Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rail Track Components Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Rail Track Components Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Rail Track Components Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Rail Sleepers (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Rail Sleepers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Rail Sleepers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Rail Fasteners (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Rail Fasteners (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Rail Fasteners (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rail Fishplates (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rail Fishplates (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rail Fishplates (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rail Track Components Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Rail Track Components Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Rail Track Components Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Rail Track Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Rail Track Components Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Rail Track Components Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Rail Track Components: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Rail Track Components Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Rail Track Components Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Rail Track Components Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Rail Track Components Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Rail Track Components Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rail Track Components Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Rail Track Components Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Rail Track Components Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Rail Track Components Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 29: Rail Track Components Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Rail Track Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Rail Track Components Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Rail Track Components Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Rail Track Components Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Rail Track Components Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Rail Track Components Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Rail Track Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Rail Track Components Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Rail Track Components Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Rail Track Components Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Rail Track Components:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Rail Track Components Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Rail Track Components Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Rail Track Components Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Rail Track Components Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rail Track Components Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Rail Track Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Rail Track Components Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Rail Track Components Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Rail Track Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Rail Track Components Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Rail Track Components Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Rail Track Components Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rail Track Components Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Rail Track Components Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Rail Track Components Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Rail Track Components Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Rail Track Components Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Rail Track Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Rail Track Components Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Rail Track Components Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Rail Track Components Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Rail Track Components Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Rail Track Components Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rail Track
Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Rail Track Components Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rail Track Components Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Rail Track Components Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Rail Track Components Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Rail Track Components Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Rail Track Components Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Rail Track Components Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Rail Track Components Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Rail Track Components Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 77: Rail Track Components Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Rail Track Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Rail Track Components Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Rail Track Components Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Rail Track Components Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Rail Track Components Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Rail Track Components Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Rail Track Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Rail Track Components Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Rail Track Components Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Rail Track Components Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Rail Track Components Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Rail Track Components Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Rail Track Components Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Rail Track Components Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Rail Track Components Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Rail Track Components Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Rail Track Components: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Rail Track Components Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Rail Track Components Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 98: Rail Track Components Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Rail Track Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Rail Track Components Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Rail Track Components Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Rail Track Components Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Rail Track Components Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Rail Track Components Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rail Track Components Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rail Track Components Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Rail Track Components Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Rail Track Components Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Rail Track Components Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Rail Track Components Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Rail Track Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959854/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: