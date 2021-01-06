Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the cryptocurrency market looks promising with opportunities in the peer-to-peer payment, remittance, e-commerce and retail, and media & entertainment industries. The major growth drivers for this market are transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology, growing remittance in developing countries, fluctuating monetary regulations, and a significant increase in venture capital investments.
The study includes the cryptocurrency market size and forecast for the global Cryptocurrency market through 2024, segmented by currency type, process, end use industry.
Some of the Cryptocurrency companies profiled in this report include Nvidia, Xilinx, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Bit fury Group, Ripple Labs, Microsoft, Alpha point Corporation, Amazon.Com, Bit go, and others.
Some of the features of Cryptocurrency Market Report : Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Industry Background and Classifications
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market by Currency Type
3.3.1 Bitcoin
3.3.2 Ethereum
3.3.3 Ripple (XRP)
3.3.4 Litecoin
3.3.5 Dashcoin
3.3.6 Others
3.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market by Process
3.4.1 Mining
3.4.2 Transaction
3.5 Global Cryptocurrency Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Peer-to-Peer Payment
3.5.2 Remittance
3.5.3 E-Commerce and Retail
3.5.4 Media and Entertainment
3.5.5 Others
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market by Region
4.2 North American Cryptocurrency Market
4.3 European Cryptocurrency Market
4.4 APAC Cryptocurrency Market
4.5 ROW Cryptocurrency Market
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Operational Integration
5.3 Market Share Analysis
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by Currency Type
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by Process
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Cryptocurrency Industry
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Cryptocurrency Market
6.3.3 Certification and Licensing
6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Nvidia
7.2 Xilinx
7.3 Intel
7.4 Advanced Micro Devices
7.5 Bitfury Group
7.6 Ripple Labs
7.7 Microsoft
7.8 Alphapoint Corporation
7.9 Amazon.Com
7.10 Bitgo
