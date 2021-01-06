Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the cryptocurrency market looks promising with opportunities in the peer-to-peer payment, remittance, e-commerce and retail, and media & entertainment industries. The major growth drivers for this market are transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology, growing remittance in developing countries, fluctuating monetary regulations, and a significant increase in venture capital investments.



The study includes the cryptocurrency market size and forecast for the global Cryptocurrency market through 2024, segmented by currency type, process, end use industry.



Some of the Cryptocurrency companies profiled in this report include Nvidia, Xilinx, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Bit fury Group, Ripple Labs, Microsoft, Alpha point Corporation, Amazon.Com, Bit go, and others.



Some of the features of Cryptocurrency Market Report : Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include

Market size estimates: Cryptocurrency market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Cryptocurrency market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by currency type, process, end use industry, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by currency type, process, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: Cryptocurrency market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Cryptocurrency market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global cryptocurrency market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the cryptocurrency market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the cryptocurrency market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this cryptocurrency market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the cryptocurrency market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the cryptocurrency market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this cryptocurrency market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this cryptocurrency area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, cryptocurrency market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Background and Classifications

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market by Currency Type

3.3.1 Bitcoin

3.3.2 Ethereum

3.3.3 Ripple (XRP)

3.3.4 Litecoin

3.3.5 Dashcoin

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market by Process

3.4.1 Mining

3.4.2 Transaction

3.5 Global Cryptocurrency Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1 Peer-to-Peer Payment

3.5.2 Remittance

3.5.3 E-Commerce and Retail

3.5.4 Media and Entertainment

3.5.5 Others



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market by Region

4.2 North American Cryptocurrency Market

4.3 European Cryptocurrency Market

4.4 APAC Cryptocurrency Market

4.5 ROW Cryptocurrency Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by Currency Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by Process

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cryptocurrency Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Cryptocurrency Industry

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Cryptocurrency Market

6.3.3 Certification and Licensing

6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Nvidia

7.2 Xilinx

7.3 Intel

7.4 Advanced Micro Devices

7.5 Bitfury Group

7.6 Ripple Labs

7.7 Microsoft

7.8 Alphapoint Corporation

7.9 Amazon.Com

7.10 Bitgo



