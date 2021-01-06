New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radioimmunoassays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959850/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$406.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Radioimmunoassays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$89 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959850/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radioimmunoassay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Radioimmunoassays Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Radioimmunoassays Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Reagents & Kits (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Reagents & Kits (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Reagents & Kits (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Analyzers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Analyzers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Analyzers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hospital (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hospital (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hospital (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pharmaceutical Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Pharmaceutical Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pharmaceutical Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Academics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Academics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Academics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: CROs (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: CROs (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: CROs (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Research (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Research (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Research (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Radioimmunoassay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Radioimmunoassays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Radioimmunoassays Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Radioimmunoassays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Radioimmunoassays Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Radioimmunoassays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Radioimmunoassays Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Radioimmunoassays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Radioimmunoassays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Radioimmunoassays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Radioimmunoassays Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Radioimmunoassays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Radioimmunoassays Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Radioimmunoassays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Radioimmunoassays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Radioimmunoassays Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Radioimmunoassays Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Radioimmunoassays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Radioimmunoassays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Radioimmunoassays Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Radioimmunoassays Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Radioimmunoassay Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Radioimmunoassays Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Radioimmunoassays Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Radioimmunoassays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Radioimmunoassays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Radioimmunoassays Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Radioimmunoassays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Radioimmunoassays Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Radioimmunoassays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Radioimmunoassays Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Radioimmunoassays Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Radioimmunoassays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Radioimmunoassays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Radioimmunoassays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Radioimmunoassays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Radioimmunoassays Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Radioimmunoassays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Radioimmunoassays Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Radioimmunoassays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Radioimmunoassays Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Radioimmunoassays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand for Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Radioimmunoassays Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Radioimmunoassays Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Radioimmunoassays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Radioimmunoassays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Radioimmunoassays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: United Kingdom Radioimmunoassays Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radioimmunoassays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Radioimmunoassays Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Radioimmunoassays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Radioimmunoassays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Radioimmunoassays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Radioimmunoassays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Radioimmunoassays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Radioimmunoassays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Radioimmunoassays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Radioimmunoassays Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Radioimmunoassays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Radioimmunoassays Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Radioimmunoassays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Radioimmunoassays Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 127: Radioimmunoassays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Radioimmunoassays Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 130: Rest of World Radioimmunoassays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of World Radioimmunoassays Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 132: Radioimmunoassays Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Rest of World Radioimmunoassays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Radioimmunoassays Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of World Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of World Radioimmunoassays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Radioimmunoassays Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of World Radioimmunoassays Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959850/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: