VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that rock sampling values as high as 359 g/t silver confirm strong silver grades in the areas around two historic workings on Goldcliff’s Ainsworth silver project located near Kaslo, British Columbia. Results were recently received from a brief detailed geochemical rock, soil, and drainage sediment sampling programme conducted during the first week of October 2020. A total of 38 rock samples and 18 lithic drainage samples (LDS) were collected from areas focused on the Cedar Creek canyon and the region around the old No. 1 mine and Silver Hoard workings as well as the area between the two historic mines. The No. 1 mine was the largest silver producer in the Ainsworth camp and B.C. Minfile records report a recovered grade of 49.6 oz per ton silver. The Silver Hoard is located 800 metres north of the No. 1. Although Minfile records list it as a producer, it would be better understood today as a prospect bulk sample. The recorded grade at Silver Hoard was just over 101 oz per ton silver.



At Silver Hoard, a black, manganiferous breccia outcrop sample yielded 359 g/t Ag. Upslope and west of the No.1 mine adit, a partially buried sample of rusty sub-crop in a recently logged area returned 355 g/t Ag and 4.73% Zn. Two LDS samples taken below the No.1 mine adit and below the mine dump yielded 825 g/t Ag and 498 g/t Ag respectively, with both also displaying highly anomalous base metal values. A soil sampling line was run between the No.1 and Silver Hoard workings with B-horizon soil samples taken at 25, 50 and 100 metre intervals. Twenty-four of the 36 soil samples returned values in excess of 1 g/t Ag. A sample taken below the No. 1 mine returned values of 251 g/t Ag.

Goldcliff plans follow up work this spring which will include an airborne geophysical survey and additional prospecting. Further exploration activity will be designed around the Direct Shipping exploitation model. Ainsworth is approximately 120 kilometres from the Teck-Cominco smelter in Trail, B.C. There are also several small flotation mills in southern B.C.

The Ainsworth land position was acquired by staking and Goldcliff owns the claims 100% with no royalties or work commitments. The Company has maintained the claims in good standing for over a decade pending a silver price environment in excess of US$20 per ounce.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

