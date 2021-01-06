DENVER, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announces that further to its news releases on August 13 and 31 and September 8, 2020, Assure has received a commitment letter (the “Commitment Letter”) from Central Bank & Trust, a part of Farmers & Stockmens Bank (“Central Bank”) in respect of the loan agreement dated August 12, 2020, between Assure and Central Bank.

Pursuant to the Commitment Letter, Central Bank will increase the operating line of credit from US$2.5 million to US$4.5 million (the “Operating Line”) and Assure will concurrently repay the existing approximately US$2 million term loan.

“We are pleased with the new proposed terms of the credit facility which accomplish several important objectives including facilitating our expansion as we further enhance our liquidity position with a more flexible balance sheet,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “These funds along with our recently closed private placement will be deployed to accelerate organic growth, support new initiatives including our emerging telemedicine offering for IONM and finance targeted acquisitions.”

Farlinger added, “We appreciated Central Bank’s flexibility with regards to our recent early final payment associated with the previously announced acquisition of Neuro-Pro Monitoring that resulted in a reduced cost to Assure.”

Farlinger concluded, “Central Bank has been a valuable partner for Assure and we are pleased to expand our relationship.”

The Operating Line will continue to bear interest at a rate of the Wall Street Journal prime rate plus 2.0%, will mature on June 30, 2022 and is repayable, together with interest, on the first calendar day of each month until maturity. The Operating Line is secured by a first-ranking security interest in all of the present and future undertakings, property and assets of the Company and its subsidiaries.

