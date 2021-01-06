ALHAMBRA, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it is now shipping its Optiva OTS-1LNG Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic links featuring extended bandwidth for native S- and C-Band from 50 MHz to 6 GHz. These cost-effective transmitter and receiver modules for the Optiva Platform are ideal for satellite antenna signal transport and interfacility link applications.



Optiva Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic transmitter (Tx) and receiver (Rx) pairs are a cost-efficient design using EMCORE’s latest high-speed, uncooled DFB (Distributed Feedback) laser technology. With capability up to 6 GHz covering S- and C-Band, they enable customers to future-proof their systems with better performance at a lower cost than competing alternatives. The native C-Band coverage also provides customers with the optimal solution for 5G C-Band interference.

The Optiva Platform enables long-distance fiber optic links over 100 km with 1/10th the size and weight of coaxial cable. Fiber is much less expensive than coaxial cable over any reasonable distance and the ability to keep the signal in the native satellite frequency reduces signal errors caused by up-and-down-conversion. Fiber also provides greater immunity from EMI (Electromagnetic Interference), hum, and distortion of the signal.

"Our Optiva Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic links present a very high-value proposition to our customers with the extended bandwidth capability to native S- and C-Band providing a major improvement in performance at a lower cost than our previous generation,” said David Wojciechowski, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “Our latest Optiva products have a simplified communications architecture resulting in reduced network complexity with lower maintenance cost and increased overall up-time compared to currently available solutions."

Optiva OTS-1LNG modules feature robust API (Application Programmable Interface) design, 30 dB Tx and Rx adjustable gain range, SmartGain for enhanced AGC (Automatic Gain Control) performance, peak optimizer for quick and easy setup, and RF (Radio Frequency) power monitoring via the front panel and SNMP. They feature DWDM operation that increases transport capacity without increasing fiber count, and when housed in the same Optiva chassis with other Optiva cards, enable a full redundancy system in a single chassis.

For more information on EMCORE’s Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic links and the complete line of Defense Optoelectronics products, email satcom-sales@emcore.com or visit us at www.emcore.com/satcom.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; and (h) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

