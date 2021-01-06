New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiography Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959849/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Film Radiography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$328.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computed Radiography segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Radiography Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$374.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Direct Radiography Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Direct Radiography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$125.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$190.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$231.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959849/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radiography Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Radiography Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Radiography Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Film Radiography (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Film Radiography (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Film Radiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Computed Radiography (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Computed Radiography (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Computed Radiography (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Direct Radiography (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Direct Radiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Direct Radiography (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Computed Tomography (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Computed Tomography (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Computed Tomography (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Energy & Power (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Energy & Power (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Manufacturing (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Manufacturing (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Radiography Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Radiography Test Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Radiography Test Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Radiography Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Radiography Test Equipment Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Radiography Test Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radiography
Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Japan in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Radiography Test Equipment Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radiography Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Japanese Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Radiography Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Radiography Test Equipment Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Radiography Test Equipment Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Radiography Test Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Radiography Test Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Radiography Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Radiography Test Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Radiography Test Equipment Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: European Radiography Test Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: European Radiography Test Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: French Radiography Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Radiography Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Radiography Test Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Radiography Test Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 76: German Radiography Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: German Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Radiography Test Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Radiography Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Italian Radiography Test Equipment Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Radiography Test Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Radiography Test Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Radiography Test Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Radiography Test Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radiography Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Radiography Test Equipment Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Radiography Test Equipment Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Radiography Test Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Russian Radiography Test Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Radiography Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Radiography Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 105: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Radiography Test Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Radiography Test Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 110: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Radiography Test Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 118: Radiography Test Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Radiography Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Radiography Test Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Radiography Test Equipment Market Analysis in India
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Radiography Test Equipment Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Radiography Test Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 131: Radiography Test Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Radiography Test Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Radiography Test Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Radiography Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiography Test Equipment
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Radiography Test Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 146: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Radiography Test Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Radiography Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 149: Latin American Radiography Test Equipment
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 150: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Radiography Test Equipment
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Radiography Test Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Radiography Test Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Radiography Test Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Argentinean Radiography Test Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 157: Argentinean Radiography Test Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Brazilian Radiography Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Radiography Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Radiography Test Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Radiography Test Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Radiography Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Radiography Test Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Rest of Latin America Radiography Test Equipment
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Radiography Test Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Radiography Test Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Radiography Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 177: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Radiography Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Radiography Test Equipment Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Radiography Test Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Radiography Test Equipment Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Radiography Test Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Radiography Test Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Radiography Test Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 185: Radiography Test Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Radiography Test Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radiography
Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Iran in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Radiography Test Equipment Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radiography Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 191: Iranian Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Radiography Test Equipment Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Israeli Radiography Test Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 196: Israeli Radiography Test Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Radiography Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 200: Saudi Arabian Radiography Test Equipment
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 201: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Radiography Test Equipment
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Radiography Test Equipment Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Radiography Test Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Radiography Test Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Radiography Test Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 207: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Radiography Test Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Radiography Test Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Radiography Test Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 212: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Radiography Test Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Radiography Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Radiography Test Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: Radiography Test Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: African Radiography Test Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 219: African Radiography Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Radiography Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Radiography Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 222: Radiography Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959849/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: