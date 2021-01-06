|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
6 January 2021
Company Announcement number 2/2021
Opening of new fixed-rate bond
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|0.00 %
|22S
|Annuity
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2043
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 20 years.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Nr. 2_Aabning af ny obligation 0% 22S JAN 2021_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: