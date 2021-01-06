To
6 January 2021



Company Announcement number 2/2021

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
0.00 %22SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2043

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 20 years.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

