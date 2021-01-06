KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) announced today that Chairman and CEO Brent Shafer, President Don Trigg and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Marc Naughton will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST on Jan. 13, and will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section. The presentation may include discussion of Cerner developments and other material and forward-looking information about business and financial matters.



About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog , The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

