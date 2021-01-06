WASHINGTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group), the experts on data security, announces that it has been selected by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) as an accredited service provider for the charter launch of its new Data Steward Program. The Data Steward Program enables law firms to assess their security posture against a set of global standards and generate an information security benchmark score that can be communicated to their corporate clients and compared against an aggregate industry score.



“Up until now, reporting on data security at law firms has been ad hoc, difficult and time-consuming,” said Kenya Dixon, COO and General Counsel of the ETRM Group, who also worked with the ACC to develop the Data Steward Program standards. “The ACC’s Data Steward Program sets information security benchmarks built on industry-standard frameworks like ISO 27001 and NIST standards. This will allow corporate legal teams to evaluate firms on a level playing field and will help law firms save time and money when providing security audit information to their clients.”

The program offers several evaluation levels, starting with self-assessment on 10 different categories of information security, all the way up to third-party validation of security programs. Participants must enter answers to a series of questions in a secure, encrypted system and provide evidence for their answers. Responses are scored against metrics developed by the ACC’s advisory boards and based on industry best practices.

As accredited, recommended service providers, ETRM Group experts will provide auditing and reporting of security practices for firms that want to go further in demonstrating their advanced security posture. Firms that go through this process will earn ACC Data Steward Accreditation.

The ACC’s Data Steward Program will provide law firms with the following:

An open process based on industry-standard frameworks

Control over disclosure

Results that will build trust with clients

Simplified security reporting

A level playing field against competing law firms



Corporate counsel gains the following:

Best-of-breed information security frameworks customized for the legal environment by ACC members, law firms and legal service providers

A shift in focus from data collection to risk management

Real-time view of partners’ information security status



ETRM Group is based in Washington, D.C., with offices in Chicago and New York. To contact them, please email sales@ETRMGroup.com or contact@ETRMGroup.com, call 202-910-6990 or visit their website at https://www.ETRMGroup.com.

About Empire Technologies Risk Management Group

Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group) helps law firms, corporations and federal, state and local governments protect data, leverage technology and optimize workflows. The company views cybersecurity as the foundation of every successful legal and technology process, whether it is eDiscovery, managed review or adapting to new standards like remote workforces. Its team of lawyers and technologists have more than 100 years of collective experience in cybersecurity and information governance, having served the Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Treasury, the Federal Trade Commission, the White House, Fortune 500 corporations and more. For more information, please visit https://www.ETRMGroup.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

651.552.7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com