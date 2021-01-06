Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced a new distribution agreement with Loadbalancer.org that will enhance customer experience by better distributing application, network and data traffic efficiently and securely, particularly in sectors where zero downtime is critical.

Established in 2003, Loadbalancer.org develops and supplies load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) products and services, delivering availability and scalability with unbreakable solutions to ensure zero downtime for critical IT applications. Through the partnership, Loadbalancer.org can be integrated with Konica Minolta solutions related to Print and Document Management, as well as Automated Workflow apps. The Loadbalancer.org solution can also be sold in conjunction with the new Konica Minolta Workplace Hub Core or Workplace Hub Smart solutions providing secure fully managed platforms with 24/7 monitoring and management. Users of Konica Minolta Print Management and Workflow Automation applications such as Dispatcher Suite and others will benefit from features such as:

Zero downtime - failover print/app servers with no user impact

Scalability - add or remove servers from a cluster

Optimal performance - spread traffic across multiple servers

Resilience - multi-site failover utilizing Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB)

Easy maintenance - bring servers off/online at the touch of a button

“What continues to impress us about Loadbalancer.org is their mission to make sure our customers experience uninterrupted uptime, as well as how easily and quickly they are able to develop custom deployment guides for our workflow and print management applications. We are getting that same positive feedback from our solution vendors as well,” said Chris Bilello, Director of Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Because of the existing relationships they had with vendors compatible with our solutions, at the time of launch we will be able to offer their services with a majority of our core office applications.”

“This is a unique partnership because of all the varying solutions Konica Minolta provides and how closely we’ve been able to work with them,” said Roman Humphreys, Partner Development Manager, Loadbalancer.org. “We were able to quickly align to perform extensive testing, build out a lot of resources and create tailored solutions.”

About load balancing

Organizations that depend on mission-critical applications for printing and workflow need a load balanced solution to distribute network traffic across multiple servers. A load balancer offers high availability and reliability, routing traffic to individual servers in the most efficient way while also moving any points of failure to another server to keep things running constantly. By utilizing on-premises or cloud-based servers to handle the workload of an application or workflow, the solution can also increase performance. Using a load balancing appliance, companies can also easily bring servers on and offline to perform maintenance tasks without disrupting users – all of which results in zero downtime. This is especially critical in industries such as healthcare, finance and government.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Loadbalancer.org

Loadbalancer.org ensures zero downtime for its clients’ applications, with solutions that are simple, unbreakable, and designed around customer needs. With almost 20 years’ experience, the company has deployed application delivery controller products and services more than 14,000 times in over 70 countries, complete with a full suite of professional services, and industry-leading levels of pre and after-sales support. For more information, please visit www.loadbalancer.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

