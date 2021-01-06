Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner market accounted for $3.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Growing sales of luxury vehicles and rising safety concerns as a result of the rise in the number of accidents and government initiatives are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost and low disposable incomes in underdeveloped economies are hampering the growth of the market.
A seat belt pretensioner is a part of the seat belt system in the vehicle that locks the seatbelt in place in the event of a crash. This is an addition to the basic seatbelt of a vehicle that has been proven to decrease the number of injuries and deaths from crashes.
Based on the technology, the retractors segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the majority of constructors choose installing the pretensioner along with the retractor because a combination of the retractor and pretensioner holds a higher retraction force to grip the occupant firmly on the seat.
By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rapidly growing automotive manufacturing in China and India, increasing investment by various market players and government initiatives in India and China.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By Design
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Four-point & Above
5.3 Three-point
5.4 Two-point
6 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pre-roll
6.3 Pre-tightening
7 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Vehicles
7.2.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
7.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
7.3 Passenger Vehicles
7.3.1 Utility Vehicles
7.3.2 Sedans
7.3.3 Hatchbacks
8 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Anchors
8.3 Retractors
8.4 Buckles
9 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By Seat
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Front
9.3 Rear
10 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11 Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 APV Safety Products
13.2 Autoliv Inc.
13.3 Continental AG
13.4 Belt-tech
13.5 BERGER GROUP
13.6 DENSO Corporation
13.7 Far Europe Inc.
13.8 Goradia Industries
13.9 GWR Co.
13.10 Joyson Safety Systems
13.11 Robert Bosch GmBH
13.12 Seatbelt Solutions LLC
13.13 TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD
13.14 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
13.15 Hyundai Motor Company
13.16 Special Devices Inc.
13.17 Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd
13.18 Delphi Technologies
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
