BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey has acquired a Sensus low-dose radiation therapy system for the treatment of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

“We are delighted to play a part in helping to expand treatment options for COVID-19 patients with pneumonia, and appreciate that Holy Name Medical Center has recognized the potential of our low-dose radiation system in the fight against this pandemic. Our SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems are portable and allow for bedside treatment in the intensive care unit, rather than transporting patients to a cancer treatment center for radiation therapy and possibly exposing vulnerable patients to the virus. We look forward to receiving data from Holy Name on the efficacy of our system for this use,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare.

“Our medical center was one of the first and hardest hit hospitals in the country,” said Adam Jarrett, MD, chief medical officer and executive vice president of medical affairs at Holy Name. “We know the critical importance of using every tool available in our toolkit, having been at the epicenter of New Jersey’s outbreak. The Sensus low-dose radiation therapy system is a potential treatment we can offer to eligible critically ill patients when other therapies have failed to improve their prognosis. The added bonus of this being a portable device allows us to maintain the highest level of safety, keeping COVID patients separate from non-COVID patients.”

“Preliminary data from multiple ongoing trials suggest a positive therapeutic effect on COVID pneumonia,” said Jacqueline Brunetti, MD, medical director of radiology at Holy Name. “During a time where few options exist for these more severe cases, we hope to find evidence which supports the safety and efficacy of this treatment. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Sensus and lend our voices to the growing body of research in the year ahead.”

Mr. Sardano added, “We are honored to be able to work alongside the dedicated physicians and administrators at Holy Name. The medical center has a record of leadership with investigational therapies - including Regeneron’s antibody cocktail - and with developing procedures since COVID-19 first began overwhelming the healthcare systems in the New York metropolitan area. As a result, Holy Name has played an important role in determining standard of care during a chaotic time. We are optimistic that their demonstrated success in treating patients will extend to the use of our low-dose radiation system.”

SRT-100 systems utilize Sensus Healthcare’s proprietary low-energy x-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT). As a consequence of worldwide attention to low-dose radiation to treat COVID-19 pneumonia, Sensus Healthcare engaged an independent physiology laboratory that has confirmed SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems emit sufficient radiation to penetrate the lungs with acceptable radiation levels in the surrounding organs.

About Holy Name Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center is a fully accredited, not-for-profit healthcare facility based in Teaneck, New Jersey, with off-site locations throughout Bergen County. Founded and sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in 1925, the comprehensive 361-bed medical center offers leading-edge medical practice and technology administered in an environment rooted in a tradition of compassion and respect for every patient. Holy Name provides high quality health care across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, early intervention, comprehensive treatment options, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy x-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments, and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of, among other factors: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; market acceptance of our product lines; our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to compete effectively in selling our products and services, including responding to technological change and cost containment efforts of our customers; our need and ability to obtain additional financing in the future; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing organizations; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property of sufficient scope to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if coverage, reimbursement and pricing from third party payors for procedures using our products declines; the level and availability of government and third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth, including hiring and retaining qualified personnel; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; our current reliance on third party manufacturers and sole- or single-source suppliers, as well as our ability to successfully transition manufacturing of our products in-house; our ability to reduce the per unit manufacturing costs; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes; the regulatory and legal risks, and certain operating risks, that our international operations subject us to; the fact that product quality issues or product defects may harm our business; the accuracy of our financial statements and accounting estimates, including allowances for accounts receivable and inventory obsolescence; any product liability claims; new legislation, administrative rules, or executive orders, including those that impact taxes and international trade regulation; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in Sensus Healthcare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. You should read carefully our "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.