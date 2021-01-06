Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Energy Harvesting System market accounted for $449.75 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,097.77 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting system, and Rising interest for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance are the major elements fueling the growth of the market. However, the limitations of remotely installed networking modules likely to restrain the market growth.



Energy harvesting systems are equipment used to harness energy from external sources such as solar, thermal, wind, salinity gradients, and kinetic energy, to store the obtained energy for a period of time and condition it into a form that can be used later.



Based on the Application, the building & home automation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensor networking for control systems and home automation.



By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the favorable government policies across the region.



In addition, the European Commission is supporting by offering incentives and investing in R&D of EHS and storage units, thereby propelling the regional market growth.



