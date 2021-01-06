Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Irrigation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart irrigation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the smart irrigation market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture and non-agriculture irrigation industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation, growth in smart cities, and increasing the need for efficient irrigation systems.
The study includes the smart irrigation market size and forecast for the global smart irrigation market through 2024, segmented by system, component, application, end use industry, and region.
Some of the smart irrigation companies profiled in this report include Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter industries, Netafim, Stevens Water Monitoring System, Galocn, Rachio, Weathersmatic, Banyan Water.
Some of the features of smart irrigation market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Smart Irrigation Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Smart Irrigation Market by System
3.3.1: Weather-based Controller
3.3.2: Sensor-based Controller
3.3.3: Smart Flow Meter
3.4: Global Smart Irrigation Market by Component
3.4.1: Controller
3.4.2: Sensor
3.4.3: Water Flow Meter
3.5: Global Smart Irrigation Market by Application
3.5.1: Water Resources Management
3.5.2: Soil Management
3.5.3: Ground Water Management
3.6: Global Smart Irrigation Market by End Use Industry
3.6.1: Agricultural
3.6.1.1: Greenhouse
3.6.1.2: Open Field
3.6.2: Non-Agricultural
3.6.2.1: Residential
3.6.2.2: Turf and Landscape
3.6.2.3: Golf Courses
3.6.2.4: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Smart Irrigation Market by Region
4.2: North American Smart Irrigation Market
4.3: European Smart Irrigation Market
4.4: APAC Smart Irrigation Market
4.5: ROW Smart Irrigation Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Regional Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by System
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by Component
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by End Use Industry
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Irrigation Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Irrigation Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Toro Company
7.2: Rain Bird Corporation
7.3: Hunter industries
7.4: Netafim
7.5: Stevens Water Monitoring System
7.6: Galocn
7.7: Rachio
7.8: Weathersmatic
7.9: Banyan Water
