Global Garment Active Insulation market accounted for $172.72 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $336.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for the product for manufacturing high performance winter sportswear and outdoor wear, advancements in the technology used to design the active insulation fabric including implementation of finishing treatment, and use of layered fabrics. However, negative environmental impact of polyester is likely to hamper the market.



The insulation provided by clothing is known as thermal insulation. Although it is primarily meant to offer protection from the cold, there are types of protective clothing that exist to protect individuals from extreme heat as well.



By sourcing, branded insulation products segment is expected to grow at the significant rate over the forecast period. Top brands in the industry are expanding their assortments through the incorporation of advanced patented technologies in the product and production processes, which is likely to stimulate the industry growth. The major active wear and sportswear manufacturers rely on branded products to enhance the performance of their apparel. In addition, their apparel collections are designed based on the compatibility with the insulation products supplied by the major brands.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a wider consumer base supplemented by a large production hub for winter garments.



In addition, the increase in the spending abilities of the consumers in the developing economies is expected to drive the production of winter wear garments leading to industry growth.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Garment Active Insulation Market, By Sourcing

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-branded Insulation Products

5.3 Branded Insulation Products



6 Global Garment Active Insulation Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wool

6.3 Nylon

6.4 Polyester

6.5 Cotton



7 Global Garment Active Insulation Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Footwear

7.3 Outerwear

7.4 Handwear



8 Global Garment Active Insulation Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 PrimaLoft Inc.

10.2 HDWool

10.3 3M Company

10.4 Remmers India Pvt. Ltd.,

10.5 Unger Diffutherm GmbH

10.6 Polartec

10.7 ACTIS

10.8 Autex Industries Limited

10.9 INVISTA

10.10 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

10.11 Sintex

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

10.13 H. Dawson Sons and Company (Wool) Ltd

10.14 Armacell GmbH

10.15 M.I.T.I Spa

10.16 Freudenberg SE.

10.17 Virgin Group Ltd.



