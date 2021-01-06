CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) today launched an open season to solicit binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Hardisty, Alberta to Patoka, Illinois.
Interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during the open season that will close at 12 p.m. MT on February 19, 2021. Information regarding the open season is available online or by contacting liquids_pipelines@tcenergy.com.
About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP.
-30-
Media Inquiries:
Terry Cunha
403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
David Moneta / Hunter Mau
403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/753717f3-5129-42d9-bd6d-8464740c0ac0
TC Energy Corporation
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
01.06.2_Media Advisory Liquids Open Season.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below
TC Energy_Colour_6x2_CMYK.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: