ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic US representing 95,000 real estate professionals in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, today announced experienced digital strategist Abhinav Gupta has joined Bright MLS to grow the company’s existing products and drive the organization’s product development pipeline.



He brings a diverse background to the company, including leading digital strategy teams and delivery of transformational B2B and B2C technology products. Prior to joining Bright MLS, Gupta served in leadership positions at CoreLogic and Citigroup focused on digital transformation. His primary goals around digital strategy are driven by the philosophy of simplified customer experiences, increased customer engagement, data driven insights and optimized journeys with a brand or product, resulting in increased customer satisfaction.

“Abhinav’s passion for building world-class experiences, helping organizations transform the way they lead in a digital world, coupled with his real estate technology solutions expertise sets him apart and makes him a great fit for the next step in Bright MLS’ journey,” said Frank Major, Bright MLS Chief Technology Officer.

“Abhinav’s combination of digital strategy experience and deep understanding of the real estate industry positions him perfectly to be a steward of innovation for Bright MLS and the members we serve,” said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS President and CEO. “His experience has given him the unique ability to visualize a product’s future state, and completely reinvent the experience from what we know now. We are thrilled to welcome his experience and expertise to our team.”

Gupta received a MBA with Dean’s honors from Columbia Business School, New York and has additional certifications in Python, Product Innovation and Digital Marketing from NYU and Columbia.

About Bright MLS

The Bright MLS real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Bright serves approximately 95,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve over 20 million consumers. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.

