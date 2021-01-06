Sierra Pacific Mortgage is thrilled to announce Rob Saunders as their new VP/Divisional Sales Director for their Wholesale Lending Channel. Saunders, who is a regular top producer with more than 20 years of industry experience, will oversee the organization’s Western division.

Folsom, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Mortgage is thrilled to announce Rob Saunders as their new VP/Divisional Sales Director for their Wholesale Lending Channel. Saunders, who is a regular top producer with more than 20 years of industry experience, will oversee the organization’s Western division.

“Rob is adept at big picture strategy and market share growth while also understanding the importance of detail,” shares Amy Mahar, EVP Third Party Originations. “Having started his mortgage career in operations, he has an innate respect for the workflow and understanding of production’s role in optimizing efficiencies. He is a strong recruiter and has organically built large, high producing teams throughout the Western US. Both his drive and sales leadership experience will make an immediate impact for our Western TPO team and our TPO channel overall.”

Most recently, Rob served as the Managing Director-West for Home Point Financial. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at national lenders Caliber Home Loans and Plaza Home Mortgage. “Sierra has been a competitor my entire career,” Saunders explains “and I’ve watched as they maneuvered the challenges of this industry. When the opportunity presented itself, I knew this was a team I wanted to be a part of.”

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail and wholesale mortgage banking markets in 49 states through three regional fulfillment centers. Our mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every branch, every day. To learn more, visit www.spmc.com or call (916) 932-1700.

