Elevate your design workflow with real-time collaboration features, making it seamless to work directly with colleagues and approvers on design projects.

Elevate your design workflow with real-time collaboration features, making it seamless to work directly with colleagues and approvers on design projects.

Available as both a free and PRO version, Gravit Designer provides the power and flexibility designers need to create eye-catching projects and graphics. Visit www.designer.io/.

Available as both a free and PRO version, Gravit Designer provides the power and flexibility designers need to create eye-catching projects and graphics. Visit www.designer.io/.

OTTAWA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel announces new updates to its cross-platform, web-based vector graphic design application, Gravit Designer. Available as both a free and PRO version on Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS and most major browsers, Gravit™ Designer provides the power and flexibility designers need to create eye-catching projects and graphics. With this latest release, Gravit Designer PRO users can now take advantage of touch support for easy navigation and new, real-time collaboration features, making it seamless to work directly with colleagues and approvers on design projects.



“From students learning about vector illustration to seasoned designers looking for a fully functional application, Gravit Designer PRO makes it easy to create exceptional designs. And with our latest update, users can take advantage of powerful cloud-based collaboration features to keep them connected to coworkers and contributors, plus design their projects on the go, thanks to an all-new touch interface,” said Reza Kazemi, Senior Product Manager for Online Graphics at Corel. “Whether working on illustrations, marketing materials, UI designs, websites, or social media posts, Gravit Designer PRO gives you the power to unleash your creativity.”

Updates to Gravit Designer PRO elevate your design workflow:

NEW! Real-time Collaboration: Providing an easy way to connect with key stakeholders, Real-time Collaboration enables users to share comments and annotations from directly in their file. Specific roles can be assigned when sharing documents and collaborators without a Gravit Designer account can be invited to access designs.

Providing an easy way to connect with key stakeholders, Real-time Collaboration enables users to share comments and annotations from directly in their file. Specific roles can be assigned when sharing documents and collaborators without a Gravit Designer account can be invited to access designs. NEW! Touch Support: Easily navigate the Gravit Designer PRO interface on supported touch-enabled hardware, including iPads, Microsoft Surface devices and more. Creators now have the power to unleash their artistic potential at their fingertips.

Easily navigate the Gravit Designer PRO interface on supported touch-enabled hardware, including iPads, Microsoft Surface devices and more. Creators now have the power to unleash their artistic potential at their fingertips. NEW! Function History: Gravit Designer PRO tracks each action and displays them in a list. Easily go back and forth in time to a favorite version of your design and work with confidence.



Subscribers to Gravit Designer PRO also benefit from all the features in Gravit Designer, including the new Auto-save and Example Files. Gravit Designer PRO customers can also take advantage of advanced path tools; color swatches; additional color mode support; unlimited Gravit Cloud storage; offline mode; advanced SVG, PDF and bitmap export features; and much more.

Availability

Gravit Designer is available in 14 languages including English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Czech and Dutch.

To learn more about Gravit Designer and to create a free account, visit www.designer.io.

To explore the benefits of Gravit Designer PRO, find out how to subscribe, or experience the free trial, visit www.designer.io/pricing.

About Gravit Designer

Gravit Designer is a powerful vector graphics design app that works on all major platforms. Every day, Gravit Designer helps creators unleash their potential with intuitive and flexible features tailored to professional designers and beginners alike. Gravit Designer is part of Corel's graphics portfolio. For more information, please visit www.designer.io.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2021 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, Gravit, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its affiliates in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. iPad and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. Chrome is a trademark of Google LLC. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact

Saeed Ismail Saeed

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.designer.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/248dd0a2-8057-4bf4-8dfe-ec3732f23bd8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bdc90ea-4bb4-40ba-b0a5-6f4fe61d9a20

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51e91b2c-14b9-41a1-a2b7-5aec10580e73