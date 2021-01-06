Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POE Water Purifiers Market, By Type (Activated Carbon, Mechanical Filter, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global POE Water Purifiers Market stood at USD 17,525.07 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% during 2020-2025 to reach USD 31,146.09 Million by 2025.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in uncontrolled effluent discharge in the water bodies, which has further led to severe water pollution, thereby deteriorating the quality of surface and ground water across geographies. Additionally, over the past few years rise in cases of water borne diseases have been witnessed, which is pushing the demand for POE water purifiers through 2025.



The Global POE Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on type, application and sales channel. In terms of type, others the Global POE Water Purifiers Market in 2019 with share of 74.66% and the trend is forecast to continue through 2025. Nowadays, water purifier companies are using multiple technologies for efficient water purification system, thereby, contributing to the leading share of the market.



In terms of sales channel, distributor is the dominant segment with share of 52.98% in 2019 as majority of water purifiers intended for point of entry use are purchased through distributor channel.



Leading companies operating in the Global POE Water Purifiers Market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, 3M Company, Aquasana Inc. (A.O. Smith Corporation), Culligan International Company, BWT Holding GmbH, Paragon Water Systems, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Pentair Plc, Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd., and Kent R.O. System Ltd. Due to increasing competition in the market companies operating in the water purification industry are investing in technological advancement to stay ahead of competitors and obtain sound return.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global POE Water Purifiers Market size.

To provide a detailed analysis of the Global POE Water Purifiers Market on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and regional distribution.

To determine and forecast the market size by segmenting the global market into five regions, namely - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

To scrutinize the competitive developments such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in the Global POE Water Purifiers Market.

To provide detailed information regarding crucial factors influencing the growth of POE water purifiers market, globally.

To analyze the technical trends of POE water purifiers market across the globe.

To identify and strategically profile the leading players in the Global POE Water Purifiers Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the analyst sourced a list of water purifier manufacturers and suppliers in more than 75 countries across the globe. Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified manufacturing companies and suppliers. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major water purifier companies across the globe.



The analyst calculated the Global POE Water Purifiers Market size by using a bottom-up approach, where water purifier companies' value sales data in terms of technology (Membrane, Media and UV based POE water purifiers) were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst gathered this information by conducting interviews with the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, AQUASTAT, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:

Membrane water purifier, media water purifier, UV water purifier manufacturers

Membrane water purifier, media water purifier, UV water purifier suppliers

End-users of POE water purifiers, such as residential complexes and apartments

Research organizations and consulting companies

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to POE water purifiers

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as water purifier manufacturing companies, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers, as well as for identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global POE Water Purifier Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Activated Carbon, Mechanical Filter, and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

13.2. 3M Company

13.3. Aquasana Inc. (A.O. Smith Corporation)

13.4. Culligan International Company

13.5. BWT Holding GmbH

13.6. Paragon Water Systems, Inc.

13.7. Whirlpool Corporation

13.8. Pentair PLC

13.9. Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd.

13.10. Kent R.O. System Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



