Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cathode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Technology - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cathode material for automotive lithium-ion battery market generated a revenue of $1,744.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2030.
The market is expected to attain a valuation of $3,777.8 million by 2030. The growing usage of electric vehicles, rapid fall in the costs of cathode materials, and the growth of the energy storage battery industry are the key factors driving the advancement of the market.
With increasing environmental degradation and the deteriorating air quality levels in several countries, the deployment of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly. This is, in turn, pushing up the requirement for lithium-ion batteries, which is subsequently causing the expansion of the cathode material for automotive lithium-ion battery market. According to many reports, over 2.1 million electric cars were sold across the globe in 2019 and this number is predicted to rise beyond 130 million by 2030.
Geographically, the cathode material for automotive lithium-ion battery market would demonstrate the fastest growth in the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region in the upcoming years, as per the forecast, a market research company based in India. This is credited to the fact that the total usage of the automotive lithium-ion batteries is predicted to rise from nearly 1.6 GWh in 2019 to 7.6 GWh in 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 LFP
4.1.1.2 LMO
4.1.1.3 NMC
4.1.1.4 LTO
4.1.1.5 NCA
4.1.2 By Vehicle Type
4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler
4.1.2.2 Passenger car
4.1.2.3 Commercial vehicle
4.1.3 By Vehicle Technology
4.1.3.1 HEV
4.1.3.2 PHEV
4.1.3.3 BEV
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Advancement in NMC batteries
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles
4.2.2.1.1 Rising environmental concerns
4.2.2.1.2 Government support for the adoption of electric vehicles
4.2.2.2 Continuous reduction in prices of cathode materials
4.2.2.3 Expansion of the energy storage battery market
4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 High cost of lithium-ion batteries
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Growth prospects in emerging economies in the world
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Cathode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market
Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Vehicle Type
6.3 By Vehicle Technology
6.4 By Region
Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Partnerships
11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.3.4 Facility Expansion
11.3.5 Other Developments
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nbodr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: