The "Cathode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Technology - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cathode material for automotive lithium-ion battery market generated a revenue of $1,744.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2030.



The market is expected to attain a valuation of $3,777.8 million by 2030. The growing usage of electric vehicles, rapid fall in the costs of cathode materials, and the growth of the energy storage battery industry are the key factors driving the advancement of the market.



With increasing environmental degradation and the deteriorating air quality levels in several countries, the deployment of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly. This is, in turn, pushing up the requirement for lithium-ion batteries, which is subsequently causing the expansion of the cathode material for automotive lithium-ion battery market. According to many reports, over 2.1 million electric cars were sold across the globe in 2019 and this number is predicted to rise beyond 130 million by 2030.



Geographically, the cathode material for automotive lithium-ion battery market would demonstrate the fastest growth in the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region in the upcoming years, as per the forecast, a market research company based in India. This is credited to the fact that the total usage of the automotive lithium-ion batteries is predicted to rise from nearly 1.6 GWh in 2019 to 7.6 GWh in 2024.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 LFP

4.1.1.2 LMO

4.1.1.3 NMC

4.1.1.4 LTO

4.1.1.5 NCA

4.1.2 By Vehicle Type

4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler

4.1.2.2 Passenger car

4.1.2.3 Commercial vehicle

4.1.3 By Vehicle Technology

4.1.3.1 HEV

4.1.3.2 PHEV

4.1.3.3 BEV

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Advancement in NMC batteries

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

4.2.2.1.1 Rising environmental concerns

4.2.2.1.2 Government support for the adoption of electric vehicles

4.2.2.2 Continuous reduction in prices of cathode materials

4.2.2.3 Expansion of the energy storage battery market

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of lithium-ion batteries

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Growth prospects in emerging economies in the world

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Cathode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Vehicle Type

6.3 By Vehicle Technology

6.4 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.4 Facility Expansion

11.3.5 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

NEI Corporation

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company Limited

Nichia Corporation

Umicore SA

Panasonic Corporation

3M Co.

Johnson Matthey PLC

POSCO

