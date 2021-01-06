Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nitrile butadiene rubber market is poised to grow by $490.50 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



This report on the nitrile butadiene rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries and rapid rate of industrialization.



The nitrile butadiene rubber market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand from healthcare and manufacturing sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the nitrile butadiene rubber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the nitrile butadiene rubber market covers the following areas:

Nitrile butadiene rubber market sizing

Nitrile butadiene rubber market forecast

Nitrile butadiene rubber market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nitrile butadiene rubber market vendors that include China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, Versalis Spa, and Zeon Corp. Also, the nitrile butadiene rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Seals and O-rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial and medical gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Molded and extruded products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Grupo KUO SAB de CV

JSR Corp.

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

LG Chem Ltd.

SIBUR Holding PJSC

Synthos SA

Versalis Spa

Zeon Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8bqi1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900