Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nitrile butadiene rubber market is poised to grow by $490.50 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

This report on the nitrile butadiene rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries and rapid rate of industrialization.

The nitrile butadiene rubber market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand from healthcare and manufacturing sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the nitrile butadiene rubber market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This report on the nitrile butadiene rubber market covers the following areas:

  • Nitrile butadiene rubber market sizing
  • Nitrile butadiene rubber market forecast
  • Nitrile butadiene rubber market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nitrile butadiene rubber market vendors that include China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, Versalis Spa, and Zeon Corp. Also, the nitrile butadiene rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Seals and O-rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Industrial and medical gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Molded and extruded products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.
  • Grupo KUO SAB de CV
  • JSR Corp.
  • Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
  • LANXESS AG
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • SIBUR Holding PJSC
  • Synthos SA
  • Versalis Spa
  • Zeon Corp.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8bqi1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900