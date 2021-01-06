Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility Billing Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Utility Billing Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Utilities comprise of effective billing and collection systems. The rapidly changing industrial environment, the presence of digitally advanced consumers, and the convergence of digital devices and technologies and traditional business processes are increasingly making it complex for the utility industry.
To deliver services at par to match the rising expectations for effective services, the customer information systems and the current legacy billing systems are not suitable in the long term. Utilities are switching to various smart billing software products capable of handling every aspect of a service lifecycle from connection, rating, and meter reading to bill generation, payment processing, collection, and fieldwork.
Highly scalable utility billing software also has the capability of managing customer information and helps to improve customer services by allowing utilities to more effectively serve the consumers and stay ahead of the competition. All these factors are responsible for aiding the increasing demand for a variety of utility billing software.
There is an increasing improvement in legacy billing systems, one of the crucial factors driving the global utility billing software market. The rising adoption of smart grid technology such as smart meters in the electrical power supply industry has increased the complexity level in the billing and collection infrastructure for utilities.
Many services are switching to more flexible and scalable utility billing software due to the changing business dynamics. This particular trend is expected to increase in the upcoming years, and a large number of utilities will begin to adopt utility billing software.
The Utility Billing Software Market is neither fragmented nor consolidated, allowing to have multiple vendors present in the market. The lack of control of any player on the supply chain has helped in creating such a market. There are various mergers and acquisitions taking place in this market, and new innovations in terms of technology are expected to propel the growth of the market.
