The general electronic components market has been witnessing a rise in mergers and acquisitions. Merger and acquisition activity has been driven by slow revenue growth forcing large companies to seek revenues from other sources. Many electronic components companies are also acquiring and merging with other entities to enter new areas of the value chain.

For instance, in June 2020, Yageo Corporation, a Taiwan-based electronic component manufacturing company specialized in passive devices, merged with KEMET. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, Yageo acquired all the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for USD 27.20 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately US$ 1.6 billion. KEMET Corporation is an electric component manufacturer based in the USA, which manufactures a broad selection of capacitor technologies such as tantalum, aluminum, multilayer ceramic, film, paper, polymer electrolytic, and supercapacitors.

Another example of one of the major mergers and acquisitions was in January 2020, when Siemens AG, a German multinational conglomerate company, acquired New Delhi-based C&S Electric Ltd, a leading provider of electrical and electronic equipment for an amount of INR 2,100 crore ($0.28 billion). This acquisition strengthened Siemens’ position as a key supplier of low-voltage power distribution and electrical installation technology in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. C&S Electric Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment in India. It is India's largest exporter of industrial power busbar products.

The general electronic components market consists of sales of general electronic components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce general electronic components that are used in a wide range of applications in areas such as aerospace, communication, automotive and other industries.

Electronic components are simple discrete devices used in any electronic system in electronics or various end-use industries such as automotive, communication, and others. Such components are fundamental elements used in designing electrical and electronic circuits. There are at least two electrical terminals on these components that are used to connect to other electrical components, usually over wire, to form an electronic circuit. The classification of electronic components can be done based on the product type such as active, passive, and electromechanical components.

Commonly used components include capacitors, resistors, diodes, transistors, and so on; they are essential in building electronic circuits to complete a specific task, such as an oscillator.

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide general electronic components market overviews, analyze and forecast general electronic components market size and growth for the whole market, general electronic components market segments and general electronic components market geographies, trends, general electronic components market drivers, general electronic components market restraints, general electronic components market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

