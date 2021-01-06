Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Cancer - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pancreatic cancer is currently the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, following lung cancer and breast cancer and seventh leading cause of cancer related deaths worldwide with 432,242 related deaths being reported in 2018. Pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), classified as an exocrine pancreatic cancer, is considered to be the most common type of pancreatic cancer, accounting for 80% of all pancreatic cancer diagnoses.



The treatment paradigm for pancreatic cancer is predominantly composed of chemotherapies, most notably FOLFIRINOX and gemcitabine-based therapies, which are considered to be gold standard for pancreatic cancer. In patients exhibiting genetic mutations, targeted therapies such as Vitrakvi (larotrectinib), Rozlytrek (entrectinib), Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib), and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) are currently included in treatment guidelines across the 8MM. CP-613 (devimistat) and TAK-931 (simurosertib) are the lead pipeline candidates in 1L setting. This indication will also se introduction of 2 strong pipeline agents in 3L setting.



Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 10 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of major brands and the high price of premium priced therapeutics entering the market.

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, TAK-931 (simurosertib) and CP-613 (devimistat) are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

The most important unmet needs in the pancreatic cancer market include: effective treatment options that prolong survival in advanced or metastatic settings, early diagnosis and tumor targeting drugs with novel mechanisms of actions.

Key Questions Answered

Ten late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the pancreatic cancer market from 2019 onwards. Will the impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in pancreatic cancer, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Pancreatic Cancer: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pancreatic Cancer Market Expected to Grow at 11.5% CAGR to $5.4B During 2019-2029

2.2 Assessing Viability of Novel Tumor Targeting Therapies - A Key Focus of Current Clinical Development

2.3 Lack of Effective Treatment Options - Highest Unmet Need in PDAC

2.4 High Opportunity for Pipeline Agents Demonstrating Increased Overall Survival

2.5 Targeted Therapies Provide a Brighter Outlook for PDAC



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer and PDAC

5.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by Stages

5.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by Familial PDAC by Germline Mutation

5.4.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by KRAS and NTRK Gene Fusion Mutation

5.4.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by PD-L1 Expression

5.4.8 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PDAC

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Pancreatic Cancer, 2019-2029

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

5.5.2 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC

5.5.4 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC

5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by Stage at Diagnosis

5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Familial PDAC by Germline Mutations

5.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by KRAS and NTRK Gene Mutations

5.5.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PDAC by PD-L1 Expression

5.5.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PDAC

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 COVID-19 Impact



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Early Detection

7.3 Expansion of Eligible Patient Population and Need for the Discovery of New Biomarkers

7.4 Increased Availability of Treatment Options

7.5 Treatment Options in the Third-Line Setting

7.6 Prolonged Life Expectancy/Survival



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Drugs Targeting Tumor Immune Evasion Mechanisms

8.1.2 Expansion into Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Settings

8.1.3 Explore Viability of Novel Targets and Mechanism of Action

8.1.4 Reformulation of Marketed Drugs

8.1.5 Therapy Sequencing

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Key Clinical Trials

8.2.2 Primary and Secondary Endpoints

8.2.3 Trial Design Characteristics



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches

9.2.1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy

9.2.2 Gene therapy

9.2.3 Cancer vaccine

9.3 Other Drugs in Development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.3 Competitive Assessment

10.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast

10.4.1 US

10.4.2 5EU

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Urban China

10.4.5 Conclusion



Companies Mentioned

Roche

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals / Baxalta

Bayer

Loxo Oncology

Ipsen Pharma

Celgene

Taiho

Biogene

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co

Pfizer

Erytech

Rafael

Eleison

AB Science

FibroGen

Tyme

Corc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9e6vgm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900