The report "Global Gaming Console Market, By Type (TV gaming consoles, and Handheld gaming consoles), By Gamer (Hard-core Gamer, and Casual gamers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Emergence of AR/VR Gaming
The increasing application of immersive technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality, is going to be a cornerstone for the gaming industry, where users can enhance their experience by 20 times more enjoyable and convenient than traditional alternatives. This instance is expected to drive the game console application, as VR/AR headsets will be a growth driver, as they will ultimately combine with game consoles.
Increasing accessibility of smartphones and tablets
The increasing accessibility of smart phones and tablets is encouraging the young population to use their devices for gaming more than using gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. This, in turn, will boost the number of casual gamers in the world. The number of casual gamers will continue to increase during the estimated period because consumers are looking for multi-utility devices such as PCs, smart phones, and tablets over dedicated gaming consoles.
By Type (TV gaming consoles, and Handheld gaming consoles), By Gamer (Hard-core Gamer, and Casual gamers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global gaming console market accounted for US$ 34.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 56.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, gamer, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global gaming console market includes Nvidia Corp., Valve Corp., PlayJam, BlueStacks, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Mad Catz, OUYA Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
