The global stationery market is forecasted to record growth at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market in 2024 is anticipated to be valued at US$148.83 billion.



Growth in the global stationery market was driven by several factors like rising literacy rate, a growing number of internet users and increasing education expenditure. The market growth is expected to face detrimental impacts due to rising digitalization and increasing deforestation. The global stationery market is predicted to experience certain trends like surging enrolment in higher education and decreasing population with no education that would positively impact market growth.

The global stationery market by product can be segmented into the following segments: paper-based, ink-based and art-based. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by paper-based segment, followed by ink-based and art-based segment. The global stationery market by application can be segmented as follows: educational institutes and corporates. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by educational institutes segment, followed by corporates segment.

The global stationery market by region can be segmented into the following regions: the Asia Pacific and North America. The Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the market in 2019, followed by North America. The rising number of schools and colleges in rural & urban areas and surging disposable income are some factors that contributed to market growth.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global stationery market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets such as the Asia Pacific and North America have been analyzed, along with country analysis of China and the US.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Linc Pen & Plastics, Brother Industries, Kokuyo Co. Ltd., Staples, American Greetings Corporation and ODP Corporation) are also presented in detail.

