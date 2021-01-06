Implementation of Talage’s Wheelhouse will streamline critical pieces of the insurance quoting and purchasing process for commercial clients.

RENO, Nev., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce that PayneWest Insurance (PayneWest), one of the largest independent, employee-owned, insurance agencies in the Pacific Northwest, has selected the company’s Wheelhouse platform for a faster commercial insurance quoting and purchasing process.

“Relationships with innovative companies, like Talage, are one of the main ways we are trying every day to stay ahead of the curve,” said Jennie Weiland, managing director of Small Business for PayneWest. “Talage provides us the opportunity to meet many of our customers in the digital space they desire while providing the great personal service and quality coverages they have come to expect from us. Wheelhouse provides front-line innovation and Talage has developed a truly revolutionary approach to automating processes and increasing productivity for us.”

PayneWest Insurance is a top-40, nationally-ranked insurance agency employing nearly 750 people and providing insurance, surety, and employee benefits to personal and commercial customers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Built on strong values and a commitment to the ultimate success of the company’s clients, PayneWest is also one of the original owner-partners responsible for the launch of BrokerTech Ventures, the first broker-led investor group and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry.

“From the start, PayneWest believed in our mission to empower agents with more powerful technology tools," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "We look forward to helping PayneWest serve their customers better with a faster, more streamlined quoting process for many years to come.”

Talage’s Wheelhouse streamlines the insurance purchasing process for agencies and brokerages by providing a digital solution for online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools which support agency automation and elimination of manual processes. This implementation of Wheelhouse will power the online purchase of commercial insurance for PayneWest clients with innovative ecosystem buildouts facilitated through the smart use of technology.

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com.

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.