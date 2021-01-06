PUNE, India, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Capsule Filler Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The Global Capsule Filler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021 and 2030. Capsule filler also known as encapsulators or encapsulation machines are used for filling of capsules with active pharmaceutical ingredient or mixture of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients across pharmaceutical and other industrial applications. The capsule fillers play a vital role in increasing the manufacturing capacity of a pharmaceutical manufacturing company and thus are witnessing continuous technological advancement to improve speed of filling. The manufacturers of capsule filling machines are inclined towards incorporation of advanced technologies to optimize the performance of capsule fillers and development of improved products to cater rising demand from expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing industry across the globe. This has fueled the growth of the global capsule filler market.

Increasing investment on manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals is expected to contribute towards the growth of the global capsule filler market in coming years. The manufactures of active pharmaceutical ingredients are inclined towards establishing dedicated manufacturing units in emerging economies such as India, and Indonesia to curb the cost and risks associated with transportation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. This has contributed towards the establishment of pharmaceutical manufacturing units across the emerging economies, thereby fueling the demand for capsule fillers. The global capsule filler market is expected to expand at a steady compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

High operational throughput delivered by automatic capsule fillers to fuel market growth

The global capsule filler market is segmented on the basis of type, filling material, capacity, application, and geography. Based on type, the global capsule filler market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. The semi-automatic capsule fillers contributed a prominent share to the global market in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth. Automatic capsule fillers are anticipated to be the fastest growing capsule fillers owing to high operational throughput fueled by incorporation of advanced technologies and rising demand from emerging economies.

Expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to drive capsule filler market

Based on application, the global capsule filler market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceutical application dominated the global capsule filler market in 2019 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to be impacted positively due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global capsule filler market in coming years.

Based on geography, the global capsule filler market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America contributed a dominating share to the global capsule filler market and is anticipated to be a dominating segment during the forecast period owing to presence of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing geography during the forecast period owing to the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and presence of capsule filler manufacturing companies.

Major players active in the global capsule filler market include ACG, Capsugel Inc., Glenvale Packaging, Harro Höfliger, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., MG America, QUALICAPS, Riva Europe, Schaefer Technologies, Inc., and Syntegon Technology GmbH.

