Oslo, 6 January 2021



Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.

Since the warrant exercises announced on 18 December 2020, the Company has received further notices of exercise of a total of 41,480,126 Warrants A and a total of 1,072,573 Warrants B, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 4,680,796.89 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 114,535,205.84 divided into 1,041,229,144 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

