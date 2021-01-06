Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4G, 5G and Beyond Wireless Networks and Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, Advanced Pro, and 5G.



It also assesses the LTE and 5G applications market to inprivate wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service. It also analyzes 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services.



This research also evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. It analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.



Research Findings:

Computing as a Service support of indoor 5G will reach $59 billion by 2025

Machine learning and cognitive computing will be leading AI tools supporting 5G

5G URLLC apps to be important critical communications complement to public safety LTE

Germany followed by the UK will be the leading countries in Europe for 5G indoor wireless

Haptic communication and telepresence will be the leading types of multimedia URLLC apps

FWA for business will be more profitable than consumer access market and also 84% of revenue

Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized,Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers

Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades

Target Audience:



Cloud and Internet of Things Companies

Communications Service Providers

Governmental Organizations and NGOs

ICT Infrastructure Providers

Managed Services Companies

Management Consulting and Advisory Firms

Public and Private Investment Organizations

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advantech

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Airtel

Akamai Technologies

Alibaba

Allot Communications

Altair Semiconductor

Alvarion

Amazon

America Movil

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple

Ascom

Asus

AT&T

Broadcom Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems

BT Group (EE)

Cavium Inc.

Ceragon Networks

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

ClipBucket

Cloudify

Cobham Wireless

Colt

Contus Vplay

Coolpad Dyno

Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint

Deutsche Telekom AG

Dish (Sling TV)

D-Link

DU

EdgeConneX

Edgeworx

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company

Entel

Ericsson

Eurotech

Facebook

FirstNet

Fitbit

Fubo TV

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Technology Solutions

Gemalto

Google

Harris

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE

HTC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hulu

Hytera

IBM Corporation

Inmarsat

Integrated Device Technology

Intel Corporation

InterDigital Inc.

Juniper Network Inc.

KDDI Corporation

Keysight Technologies

KT Corporation

Leonardo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

M2M Connectivity

MACOM Technology

MediaTek Inc.

Mentura Group

Microsoft

Mimic Technology

Misfit

MobiledgeX

Mobiotics

Mobvoi

Motorola

Movistar

Muvi

MYCOM OSI

NEC Corporation

Netcracker

Netflix

Netgear

Nokia Corporation

Nokia Network

NTT DoCoMo

Ooredoo

Ooyala

Orange SA

Ori

PeerApp Ltd.

Philo TV

Pixeom

Pluribus Networks

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm

Quickplay

Quortus

Rakuten

Redhat, Inc.

RedLinX

REVE Systems

Ribbon Communications

Rogers Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Roku

Saguna Networks

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

SimNet Wireless

SingTel

Siretta

SK Telecom

Sky Go

Skype

Snap Inc.

Softbank Group

Sony Corporation

Spark NZ

SpiderCloud Wireless

Spotify AB

Sprint Corporation

STC - Saudi Telecom Company

Swisscom

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telegram

Telenor

Telit Communications

Telstra

Tencent

Texim Europe

T-Mobile USA

UbiFi

Vapor IO

Vasona Networks

Verizon

Vidmind

VMware Inc.

Vodafone Group

Vplayed

WeChat

Xilinx, Inc.

Yaana Ltd.

Zain

Zenitel

ZTE Corporation

Zyxel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sibi6y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900