WASHINGTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announces the addition of Carl Swart as chief operating officer (COO).



ApprioHealth continues to expand its technology-forward approach to the optimization of revenue cycle processes, and the addition of Swart is further evidence that the organization is dedicated to taking a lead position in the transformation of the revenue cycle industry.

“I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Carl to the ApprioHealth team. His vast experience with the application of advanced technology within the revenue cycle space, combined with his front line management expertise for large national health systems, allows us to expand the delivery of impactful solutions for our current and future customers,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio’s president. “ApprioHealth will continue to expand our management team to ensure we have individuals who are not only leaders within the industry, but representatives of our culture who further distinguish us from the competition.”

Swart brings 30 years of comprehensive revenue cycle experience within hospital and physician settings. His expertise in standardizing operational workflow, instilling organizational discipline, supporting compliance strategies and executing operational transformation will result in enhanced customer value and the maximization of revenue for customers.

Prior to joining ApprioHealth, Swart served as the vice president for revenue cycle for Ensemble Health Partners. Additionally, he spent nearly a decade with Mercy Health as a market vice president.

About ApprioHealth

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance – all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

About Apprio Inc.

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought-leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com or follow Apprio on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apprioinc .

