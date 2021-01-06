Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Venous Catheters (Drug Delivery Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Central Venous Catheters (Drug Delivery Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Drug Delivery Devices therapeutic area.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Central Venous Catheters market for the year 2020 and beyond. Central venous access procedures are performed in patients who require venous access in treatment to deliver medications, nutrients or collect blood samples to perform test. A central venous catheter (CVC) is used in 8-10% of hospital cases with approximately 5 million catheters being inserted in the US every year.
The use of CVCs has become the standard practice for the administration of chemotherapy, fluid therapy, medications. They are also used to administer nutrition to patients when there is inadequate gastrointestinal function. These are majorly used in patients with chronic intestinal obstruction, food intolerance, post-operative bowel anastomosis leak, sepsis, polytrauma, and major fractures.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
Currently marketed Central Venous Catheters and evolving competitive landscape
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.
Scope
Who should buy this report?
Reasons to Buy
Companies Mentioned
