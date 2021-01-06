Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrostatic Discharge Protection Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Electrostatic Discharge Protection from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers following regions:
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electrostatic Discharge Protection as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Applications Segment:
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS
CHAPTER 3 PREFACE
3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE
3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 RESEARCH METHOD
CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES
4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS
CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 DRIVERS
5.3 RESTRAINTS
5.4 OPPORTUNITIES
5.5 THREATS
CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS
6.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection ANALYSIS
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS
CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1 LATEST NEWS
7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION
7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT
7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS
CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS
8.1 EXPORT OF Electrostatic Discharge Protection BY REGION
8.2 IMPORT OF Electrostatic Discharge Protection BY REGION
8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE
CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2015-2025)
9.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE
9.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE
9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2015-2025)
10.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE
10.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE
10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2015-2025)
11.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE
11.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE
11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN EUROPE (2015-2025)
12.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE
12.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE
12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE
13.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE
13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET (2015-2020)
14.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE
14.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE
14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET FORECAST (2020-2025)
15.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE FORECAST
15.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND FORECAST
15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST
CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS
16.1 Murata
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Murata
16.1.4 Murata Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 STMicroelectronics
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of STMicroelectronics
16.2.4 STMicroelectronics Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Texas Instruments
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Texas Instruments
16.3.4 Texas Instruments Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Diodes
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Diodes
16.4.4 Diodes Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Infineon Technologies
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Infineon Technologies
16.5.4 Infineon Technologies Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 KEMET
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of KEMET
16.6.4 KEMET Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Panasonic
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Panasonic
16.7.4 Panasonic Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 TDK
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of TDK
16.8.4 TDK Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Vishay
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Vishay
16.9.4 Vishay Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 YAGEO
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of YAGEO
16.10.4 YAGEO Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
