Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrostatic Discharge Protection Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Electrostatic Discharge Protection from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electrostatic Discharge Protection as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Smart phone

Wearable device

Others

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS



CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD



CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS



CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS



CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS



CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS



CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF Electrostatic Discharge Protection BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF Electrostatic Discharge Protection BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE



CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2015-2025)

9.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE

9.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2015-2025)

10.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE

10.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE

10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2015-2025)

11.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE

11.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE

11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia



CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN EUROPE (2015-2025)

12.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE

12.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE

12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET IN MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE

13.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE

13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 GCC

13.5.5 Turkey



CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET (2015-2020)

14.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE

14.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND BY END USE

14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE



CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET FORECAST (2020-2025)

15.1 Electrostatic Discharge Protection MARKET SIZE FORECAST

15.2 Electrostatic Discharge Protection DEMAND FORECAST

15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST



CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS

16.1 Murata

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Murata

16.1.4 Murata Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 STMicroelectronics

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of STMicroelectronics

16.2.4 STMicroelectronics Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Texas Instruments

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Texas Instruments

16.3.4 Texas Instruments Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 Diodes

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Diodes

16.4.4 Diodes Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 Infineon Technologies

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Infineon Technologies

16.5.4 Infineon Technologies Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 KEMET

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of KEMET

16.6.4 KEMET Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Panasonic

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Panasonic

16.7.4 Panasonic Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.8 TDK

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of TDK

16.8.4 TDK Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.9 Vishay

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Vishay

16.9.4 Vishay Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.10 YAGEO

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Electrostatic Discharge Protection Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of YAGEO

16.10.4 YAGEO Electrostatic Discharge Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ohmzh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900