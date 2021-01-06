Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prosthetics Market Analysis by Technology (Bionic Limb, Mechanical Limb), End-user, Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Prosthetics Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025. The Global Prosthetic Market was valued at USD 1,281.39 million in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.
The Prosthetics market is expected to grow on the back of increased incidences of diabetes among children and geriatric population. The Prosthetics market will grow exponentially with the rise in acceptance of prosthetics and decrease in the prices. A considerable increase of ergonomics in prosthetics product will leave a positive impact on their demand and the health of consumers.
Among the End Users, Prosthetic clinics is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying a major market share in 2019, followed by Hospitals, owing to investments and acquisition of prosthetic clinics by companies.
Under the Technology segment, Mechanical Limbs are expected to hold the largest market share with growing incidences of diabetes among older population and their ineligibility for bionic limb. Bionic Limbs will witness huge growth in the future but it is mostly lacking huge penetration because of higher pricing.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Prosthetics Market: Product Outlook
3.1 Product Outlook
4. Global Prosthetics Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Prosthetics Market: By End User
5.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.3 Prosthetics Clinic - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By Technology, By Value
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Prosthetics: By Technology
6.2 Mechanical Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.3 Bionic Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By Application, By Value
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Application
7.2 Lower Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.3 Upper Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8. Global Prosthetics Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)
10. Europe Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)
11. Asia Pacific Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)
12. Global Prosthetics Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By End User, 2025
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Technology, 2025
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Application, 2025
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Region, 2025
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Key Developments
14.2 Market Share Analysis
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Blatchford
15.2 Freedom Innovation
15.3 Willow wood
15.4 Fillauer
15.5 Ossur
15.6 Otto Bock
15.7 Daw industries
15.8 Zimmer Biomet
15.9 Streifender
15.10 Proteor
