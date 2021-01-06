Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prosthetics Market Analysis by Technology (Bionic Limb, Mechanical Limb), End-user, Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Prosthetics Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025. The Global Prosthetic Market was valued at USD 1,281.39 million in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.



The Prosthetics market is expected to grow on the back of increased incidences of diabetes among children and geriatric population. The Prosthetics market will grow exponentially with the rise in acceptance of prosthetics and decrease in the prices. A considerable increase of ergonomics in prosthetics product will leave a positive impact on their demand and the health of consumers.



Among the End Users, Prosthetic clinics is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying a major market share in 2019, followed by Hospitals, owing to investments and acquisition of prosthetic clinics by companies.



Under the Technology segment, Mechanical Limbs are expected to hold the largest market share with growing incidences of diabetes among older population and their ineligibility for bionic limb. Bionic Limbs will witness huge growth in the future but it is mostly lacking huge penetration because of higher pricing.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Prosthetics Market By Value

The report analyses Prosthetics Market By End Users (Hospital, Prosthetic Clinics, Others)

The report analyses Prosthetics Market By Technology (Bionic Limb, Mechanical Limb)

The report assesses the Prosthetics Market By Application (Lower Limb, Upper Limb)

The Global Prosthetics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Prosthetic with features of their products. Market share of leading Prosthetic manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Component and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments in Prosthetic. The companies analysed in the report include Ossur, Otto Bock, Blatchford, Freedom Innovation, Willow wood, Fillauer, Proteor, Streifender, Daw industries, Zimmer Biomet

The report presents the analysis of Prosthetic Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Prosthetics Market: Product Outlook

3.1 Product Outlook



4. Global Prosthetics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Prosthetics Market: By End User

5.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Prosthetics Clinic - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By Technology, By Value

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Prosthetics: By Technology

6.2 Mechanical Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 Bionic Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By Application, By Value

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Application

7.2 Lower Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Upper Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Prosthetics Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



10. Europe Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



12. Global Prosthetics Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By End User, 2025

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Technology, 2025

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Application, 2025

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Region, 2025



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Developments

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Blatchford

15.2 Freedom Innovation

15.3 Willow wood

15.4 Fillauer

15.5 Ossur

15.6 Otto Bock

15.7 Daw industries

15.8 Zimmer Biomet

15.9 Streifender

15.10 Proteor

