CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The emergence of COVID-19 has accelerated consumer interest in immunity-based nutrition. According to the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), demand for cold, flu and immunity supplements increased 52.2 percent in 2020 to represent ten percent of total U.S. supplement sales. Data from a Euromonitor International Health and Nutrition Survey also reported that more than 30 percent of U.S. consumers purchasing supplements are immunity seekers. Korean Red Ginseng is among several key ingredients in the rapidly growing immunity support market.



“COVID-19 has not only accelerated consumer interest in personalized nutrition for immunity support, but consumers are also looking beyond ingredients like vitamin C for additional benefits,” said JP Yoon, U.S. General Manager for KGC. “Although ginseng has been used by many Asian cultures for centuries, we are excited to educate U.S. consumers about the variety of benefits our six-year, Korean Red Ginseng-based formulas offer, not only for healthy immune response, but also condition-specific benefits including energy, stamina for men, menopause relief for women, and overall health and well-being.”

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s best Korean Red Ginseng. KGC’s Korean Red Ginseng has unique compounds, which are known for their unique health and wellness properties. Ginseng has been studied extensively and widely reported to help maintain the immune system and enhance resistance to illness including fighting inflammatory diseases and infections. Ginseng has been widely-used as an herbal remedy in Asia for 2,000 years. A December 2020 report by Euromonitor International noted that Ginseng is one of the top immunity ingredients in the Asia Pacific region, which comprises 50 percent of the world’s total immunity supplement sales.

According to the Journal of Medicinal Food, ginseng may have multiple biological and immunomodulatory effects for improving overall human health. Additionally, the International Journal of Molecular Medicine published a study that supports ginseng’s potential medicinal benefits and how Korean Red Ginseng extract, specifically, has been shown to improve the survival of human lung cells against respiratory infection. A review of ginseng research by authors Soowon Kang and Hyeyoung Min reported that, “ginseng has been well known as an immune modulator. Roots (mostly), stems, leaves of ginseng, and their extracts have been used for maintaining immune homeostasis and enhancing resistance to illness or microbial attacks through effects on the immune system.”

Recently, KGC partnered with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to research the effectiveness of its Korean Red Ginseng ginsenosides as immune boosters in vaccines. The IVI is a non-profit organization established as an initiative of the United Nations Development Program focused on developing and delivering safe, effective and affordable vaccines for global public health.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World's No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world's leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants.

